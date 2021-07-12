News / Metro

Database launched of literature related to revolutionary era

  12:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0
Collection features early translations of Marxist classics, rare journals and newspapers among over one million pages of documents.
A database of literature related to China's revolutionary era has been launched based on National Library of China collections, including books, newspapers, journals and archives from both home and abroad.

The China Revolution Literature Database, developed by the National Library of China Press, was unveiled during a forum at Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) over the weekend.

With more than one million pages of documents, the 2-million-GB database features three sections, for books, journals and newspapers.

Its over 6,300 categories of books include early translations of Marxist classics, writings about the Marxism, various published versions of Mao Zedong's well-known lecture on "protracted war" and literary works.

There are more than 100 types of journals, such as Communists which was launched in October 1939 in Yan'an by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and over 90 kinds of newspapers, including the well-known Jiefang Daily and Xinhua Daily. Also included is the rarely seen Jizhong Guide set up by the CPC's middle Hebei committee in 1937.

Jiang Feng, Party secretary of SISU, said the university is dedicated to telling stories of China to the world and has translated a lot of historical archives or documents into various languages.

"We should relive the archives to give full play to these historical documents in education," he said. "We also need to take such archives abroad to allow the world to better know China."

