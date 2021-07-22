Foreign envoys schooled in history of China's People's Congress

Thirty-two diplomats from consulates in Shanghai attend exhibition depicting evolution of the national legislature.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › Thirty-two diplomats from foreign consulates in Shanghai, including 16 consuls general, visit an exhibition tracing the evolution of the People’s Congress in China on Thursday at Shanghai Workers' Cultural Palace. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Thirty-two diplomats from foreign consulates in Shanghai, including 16 consul generals, visit an exhibition which tracks the evolution of the People’s Congress in China on Thursday. The exhibition is held at Shanghai Workers' Cultural Palace. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The diplomats also visit an exhibition of the top workers in Shanghai at the workers' cultural palace. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The diplomats also visit an exhibition of the top workers in Shanghai at the workers' cultural palace. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Thirty-two diplomats from foreign consulates in Shanghai, including 16 consuls general, visited an exhibition on Thursday which tracks the evolution of the People's Congress in China.

The exhibition, at Shanghai Workers' Cultural Palace, also reviews the historical links of the People's Congress with Shanghai.

The guests found the exhibition informative and enlightening. In China, the People's Congress functions as the country's lawmaking body.

Rakhimov Rakhymzhan, consul general of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, said he learned a lot from the exhibition which features many historical documents.

"The main advantage of the People's Congress is that ordinary people can be elected and express their views through it," he said.

Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura, consul general of Brazil in Shanghai, said the exhibition is important because it helped him learn a lot more details about the People's Congress.

"I had a general idea about it, and I would like to learn more about the genesis of the People's Congress in China and the origins of the whole movement," he said.

"I also learned that, from the very beginning, people from different segments of society are participating in the work of the congress."

The event, one of the series of "Visiting Shanghai People's Congress," was jointly held by Shanghai People's Congress, Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office and Shanghai Federation of Trade Unions.

Gao Deyi, chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Shanghai People's Congress who accompanied the delegation throughout their visit, said the guests showed great interest in the exhibition.

Some of their questions included why the People's Republic of China didn't have a Constitution when it was established in 1949, and why the Communist Party of China established a Soviet Republic in its early years.

"Through the exhibition, they learned that the People's Congress was not formed overnight, but that it has taken lessons from different political systems and been tailored for this country," Gao said.

The diplomats also visited an exhibition of the top workers in Shanghai at the workers' cultural palace, accompanied by Gui Xiaoyan, vice chairperson of Shanghai Federation of Trade Unions.