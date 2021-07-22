﻿
News / Metro

Foreign envoys schooled in history of China's People's Congress

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  11:36 UTC+8, 2021-07-23       0
Thirty-two diplomats from consulates in Shanghai attend exhibition depicting evolution of the national legislature.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  11:36 UTC+8, 2021-07-23       0

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Thirty-two diplomats from foreign consulates in Shanghai, including 16 consuls general, visit an exhibition tracing the evolution of the People’s Congress in China on Thursday at Shanghai Workers' Cultural Palace.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Thirty-two diplomats from foreign consulates in Shanghai, including 16 consul generals, visit an exhibition which tracks the evolution of the People’s Congress in China on Thursday. The exhibition is held at Shanghai Workers' Cultural Palace.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • The diplomats also visit an exhibition of the top workers in Shanghai at the workers' cultural palace.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • The diplomats also visit an exhibition of the top workers in Shanghai at the workers' cultural palace.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Thirty-two diplomats from foreign consulates in Shanghai, including 16 consuls general, visited an exhibition on Thursday which tracks the evolution of the People's Congress in China.

The exhibition, at Shanghai Workers' Cultural Palace, also reviews the historical links of the People's Congress with Shanghai.

The guests found the exhibition informative and enlightening. In China, the People's Congress functions as the country's lawmaking body.

Rakhimov Rakhymzhan, consul general of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, said he learned a lot from the exhibition which features many historical documents.

"The main advantage of the People's Congress is that ordinary people can be elected and express their views through it," he said.

Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura, consul general of Brazil in Shanghai, said the exhibition is important because it helped him learn a lot more details about the People's Congress.

"I had a general idea about it, and I would like to learn more about the genesis of the People's Congress in China and the origins of the whole movement," he said. 

"I also learned that, from the very beginning, people from different segments of society are participating in the work of the congress."

The event, one of the series of "Visiting Shanghai People's Congress," was jointly held by Shanghai People's Congress, Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office and Shanghai Federation of Trade Unions.

Gao Deyi, chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Shanghai People's Congress who accompanied the delegation throughout their visit, said the guests showed great interest in the exhibition.

Some of their questions included why the People's Republic of China didn't have a Constitution when it was established in 1949, and why the Communist Party of China established a Soviet Republic in its early years.

"Through the exhibition, they learned that the People's Congress was not formed overnight, but that it has taken lessons from different political systems and been tailored for this country," Gao said.

The diplomats also visited an exhibition of the top workers in Shanghai at the workers' cultural palace, accompanied by Gui Xiaoyan, vice chairperson of Shanghai Federation of Trade Unions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     