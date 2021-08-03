China Railway offers full ticket refunds to help curb spread of COVID-19

Refund policy applies to all railway tickets purchased before August 4.

China Railway is offering full refunds on all railway tickets purchased before August 4 to curb the spread of COVID-19 through communities.

The full refund policy exempts the charge of service fees and applies to tickets booked via various channels, such as railway stations and mobile app 12306, the online railway ticket booking platform, it announced on Tuesday.

Passengers are reminded to take proper anti-virus precautions while traveling on board train.