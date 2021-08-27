News / Metro

Project helping Shanghai become healthier city

  20:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
Shanghai has made great strides in health education and promotion during the Healthy Shanghai Project (2019-2030), as public awareness about health protection and disease prevention and control has quickly enhanced, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Friday.

The smoking rate among people over the age of 15 in the city has continued to drop over the past seven years, falling to 19.4 percent in 2020.

The understanding of proper healthcare practices among local residents is rising every year, with 36 percent of residents grasping proper health information, among the best in the nation.

Since 2008, the Shanghai government has been distributing free health education books to some 8 million families, as well as health tools like waist rulers, small salt spoons and small oil bottles to help residents reduce salt and oil intake.

The city will continue to push health education and public health promotions to make itself a healthy city role model, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
