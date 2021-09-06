News / Metro

Hospitals' specially branded mooncakes become a hit

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-09-06       0
Special mooncakes produced by local hospitals' own canteens bearing each hospital's logos have become a hit in advance of the arrival of this year's Mid-Autumn Festival
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-09-06       0

Mooncakes produced by the canteens of Shanghai hospitals have become a hit with the arrival of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 21 this year.

Renji Hospital, founded in 1844 as Shanghai's first Western hospital, released its own mooncakes as a culturally innovative product on Monday. The mooncakes come in four flavors and are produced by its canteen in tandem with time-honored food brand Shendacheng.

Hospitals' specially branded mooncakes become a hit
Ti Gong

Renji Hospital's mooncakes

Shanghai Mental Health Center's mooncakes with its name and logo have become a hot topic online. Though the mooncakes are only available to hospital staff, people have expressed a strong interest in the mooncakes and praised the facility's efforts to draw public attention to people who suffer from mental health problems.

Other hospitals, like Huashan, Tongren and Ruijin, have also made their own mooncakes as a treat for their staff and for promotion of the hospitals' image and culture.

Hospitals' specially branded mooncakes become a hit
Ti Gong

Shanghai Mental Health Center's mooncakes

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     