Hospitals' specially branded mooncakes become a hit

Mooncakes produced by the canteens of Shanghai hospitals have become a hit with the arrival of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 21 this year.

Renji Hospital, founded in 1844 as Shanghai's first Western hospital, released its own mooncakes as a culturally innovative product on Monday. The mooncakes come in four flavors and are produced by its canteen in tandem with time-honored food brand Shendacheng.

Shanghai Mental Health Center's mooncakes with its name and logo have become a hot topic online. Though the mooncakes are only available to hospital staff, people have expressed a strong interest in the mooncakes and praised the facility's efforts to draw public attention to people who suffer from mental health problems.

Other hospitals, like Huashan, Tongren and Ruijin, have also made their own mooncakes as a treat for their staff and for promotion of the hospitals' image and culture.