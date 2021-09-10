News / Metro

Typhoon making its way to Shanghai over weekend

Despite bright sunshine in the morning, Shanghai was hit by growling thunder and pouring rain on Friday afternoon while a typhoon is making its way toward the city, the local weather authorities said.

This year's 14th typhoon, Chanthu, formed on September 7 and is expected to affect Shanghai beginning on Sunday, bringing heavy rains and strong wind on Monday and Tuesday.

Chanthu has been upgraded three times in the past three days, and is currently categorized as a super typhoon. Its path has shifted since it formed.

The eye of Chanthu was at sea about 790 kilometers southeast of Yilan County, Taiwan, at 2pm this afternoon, with maximum wind force of 234 kilometers per hour, and will move north by northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Friday's rainy weather triggered the second lowest rain and lowest lightning alerts, warning the short-term precipitation in some areas is expected to exceed 35 millimeters.

The city's flood-prevention office issued a level-4 (the lowest) emergency response as well.

Residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities, and relevant local departments should stay alert during typhoon season.

The mercury on Friday ranged between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius.

The highs over the next five days aren't expected to be over 30 degrees, while the lows will be around 26.

