Schools, scenic spots to shut as Typhoon Chanthu approaches Shanghai

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau has upgraded its alert to yellow as this year's 14th typhoon, Chanthu, approaches.

Shanghai's flood prevention office has asked all primary and middle schools, as well as kindergartens, to suspend classes on Monday afternoon and Tuesday to avoid the extreme weather expected as a result of typhoon Chanthu.

The office also said that all the parks, outdoor tourist attractions and playgrounds should be closed over the next two days.

All personnel who might be affected by the typhoon should be evacuated by 12pm on Monday, the office said.

Local weather authorities have also issued lightning and rain alerts.

Chanthu is moving towards the city and is expected to make a landfall in South Shanghai on Monday's evening.

The eye of Chanthu, now categorized as a super typhoon, was about 430 kilometers in a southerly direction from Xiangshan County, Zhejiang Province, at 5pm on Sunday.

Packing winds of up to 187.2 kilometers per hour, it will move north at a speed of about 25 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The local flood prevention office has issued a level-III (the second lowest) emergency response, warning residents and relevant local department to stay alert and fully prepare.

A number of train services in the Yangtze River Delta region have been canceled between 12pm on Monday to 12am Wednesday, China Railway Shanghai Group announced on Sunday.

Also, trains for Shanghai-Suzhou on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway, Beijing-Shanghai line, and Shanghai-Nanjing intercity trains are suspended. All trains from Shanghai to Taicang on the Shanghai-Sutong Railway are suspended. And all trains and from Shanghai to Hangzhou on the Shanghai-Kunming Railway are suspended. The Shanghai Jinshan Railway will be closed from Monday to Tuesday as well.

Rail authorities are closely paying attention to the influence of the typhoon to make flexible arrangements, the group said.

Authorities will provide a full refund of tickets for passengers.

Passengers are advised to make refund application online within 30 days (including the day) from the boarding date of the ticket or at the station window with their ID card. If they have further questions, they can call the service line at 021-12306 and check the railway website 12306.cn, said the group.

Some city parks and tourist attractions will close on Monday and Tuesday.

The Haichang Ocean Park will not open on the two days and a full refund or free change of visiting date is offered.

The Fengjing Ancient Town scenic area, Jinshan City Beach, Jinshanzui Fishing Village and Langxia Ecological Park will close from Monday and their resumption will depend on weather conditions.

The Jiabei Countryside Park and Pujiang Countryside Park will close on Monday and Tuesday, and the Century Park will remain closed from Monday with a reopening date yet to be announced.

The Chenshan Botanical Garden, Gongqing Forest Park, Shanghai Zoo and Shanghai Botanical Garden will also close from Monday.

The traffic police have cancelled all schedules for driving skill tests on Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Test takers can make new reservations from Wednesday on the Internet.