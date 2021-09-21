Probe launched after abandoned pets in "blind boxes" rescued

Most of the puppies and kittens discovered in the "blind boxes" have been adopted while the sick ones are being treated in pet clinics in suburban Jiading District.

9 Photos | View Slide Show › More than 100 puppies and kittens in paper boxes were found outside a residential complex in Jiading District on Monday afternoon. Volunteers from animal care organizations, residents and police have found new homes for most of them while the sick animals are being treated in pet clinics. Ti Gong

Over 100 puppies and kittens in paper boxes are found outside a residential complex in Jiading District on Monday afternoon. Volunteers from animal care organizations, residents and the police help find new homes for them and have sick ones treated in pet clinics. Ti Gong

Over 100 puppies and kittens in paper boxes are found outside a residential complex in Jiading District on Monday afternoon. Volunteers from animal care organizations, residents and the police help find new homes for them and have sick ones treated in pet clinics. Ti Gong

Over 100 puppies and kittens in paper boxes are found outside a residential complex in Jiading District on Monday afternoon. Volunteers from animal care organizations, residents and the police help find new homes for them and have sick ones treated in pet clinics. Ti Gong

Over 100 puppies and kittens in paper boxes are found outside a residential complex in Jiading District on Monday afternoon. Volunteers from animal care organizations, residents and the police help find new homes for them and have sick ones treated in pet clinics. Ti Gong

Over 100 puppies and kittens in paper boxes are found outside a residential complex in Jiading District on Monday afternoon. Volunteers from animal care organizations, residents and the police help find new homes for them and have sick ones treated in pet clinics. Ti Gong

Over 100 puppies and kittens in paper boxes are found outside a residential complex in Jiading District on Monday afternoon. Volunteers from animal care organizations, residents and the police help find new homes for them and have sick ones treated in pet clinics. Ti Gong

Over 100 puppies and kittens in paper boxes are found outside a residential complex in Jiading District on Monday afternoon. Volunteers from animal care organizations, residents and the police help find new homes for them and have sick ones treated in pet clinics. Ti Gong

Over 100 puppies and kittens in paper boxes are found outside a residential complex in Jiading District on Monday afternoon. Volunteers from animal care organizations, residents and the police help find new homes for them and have sick ones treated in pet clinics. Ti Gong

An investigation has been launched after more than 100 puppies and kittens were found in stacked-up paper boxes near a street in Jiading on Monday, the suburban district police told Shanghai Daily on Tuesday.

It is believed the animals were packaged as "blind boxes with pets" to be delivered to customers, but it's illegal to mail live animals in China.

Extreme stink mixed with that perhaps of dead animals from the bushes along Shengxin Road S. drew the attention of passers-by on Monday afternoon, and many were appalled by what they saw.

The boxes containing dying animals were stacked up outside a residential complex unattended. Some passers-by then sought help by contacting animal care organizations on the Internet and calling police.

Dozens of volunteers from the organizations and police from Nanxiang Police Station helped relocate the animals to the police station garage. The volunteers also contacted four vets for health checks of the animals.

After police determined that the owner of the animals had given them up, the volunteers immediately spread the word to solicit adopters.

Within four hours, 71 kittens and 36 puppies were adopted, according to the volunteers. Police registered their new owners on the site.

A woman surnamed Yuan, a volunteer of an animal care organization, told Shanghai TV that about a dozen kittens were sent to different pet clinics for treatment.

One of the clinics, located in Jiading New City, told Shanghai TV on Tuesday afternoon that one of the six kittens being treated there had passed away and four others were in dire situation due to FPV.

Meanwhile, after claims appeared online that a deliveryman working for ZTO was on the scene, the courier company issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying it has confirmed that the case has nothing to do with its delivery station in the area.



It has reported clues, including the source of the goods, to police, the company added.

Sellers of such blind boxes advertise that customers will be surprised to own rare breeds at really low prices, but rare breeds are hardly ever found in such boxes and many animals simply die before reaching the buyers.

Such business is often run on the Internet but, due to its illegality and moral deficit, such shops have been removed from most mainstream e-commerce sites following media investigations.