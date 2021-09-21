News / Metro

Complaint hotline buzzing during Mid-Autumn Festival

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:02 UTC+8, 2021-09-21       0
Shanghai's market regulators received more than 7,000 complaints via the nation's consumer protection service hotline during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:02 UTC+8, 2021-09-21       0

Shanghai's market regulators received more than 7,000 complaints via the nation's consumer protection service hotline, 12315, during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, with food-related issues topping the list, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Among the 1,078 complaints about food, 291 concerned mooncake, a must-eat during festival, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Failure to redeem mooncake coupons, slow delivery and poor after-sales services were among the problems reported.

The rest involved consumption disputes over meat, dairy, fruit and aquatic products.

Another 670-plus complaints were related to clothing and 634 about telecommunications products.

Product quality, false promotion, delay of delivery and poor after-sales services drew the ire of consumers, according to the administration.

Complaints about education training and Internet services heated up during the holiday.

Nearly 1,000 complaints in the two areas were made. Excessive obstacles to receiving refunds and disputes about Internet gaming were involved, according to the administration.

Market regulators and consumer councils at district levels citywide are handling the complaints.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     