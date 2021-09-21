Complaint hotline buzzing during Mid-Autumn Festival

Shanghai's market regulators received more than 7,000 complaints via the nation's consumer protection service hotline during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Shanghai's market regulators received more than 7,000 complaints via the nation's consumer protection service hotline, 12315, during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, with food-related issues topping the list, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Among the 1,078 complaints about food, 291 concerned mooncake, a must-eat during festival, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Failure to redeem mooncake coupons, slow delivery and poor after-sales services were among the problems reported.

The rest involved consumption disputes over meat, dairy, fruit and aquatic products.

Another 670-plus complaints were related to clothing and 634 about telecommunications products.

Product quality, false promotion, delay of delivery and poor after-sales services drew the ire of consumers, according to the administration.

Complaints about education training and Internet services heated up during the holiday.

Nearly 1,000 complaints in the two areas were made. Excessive obstacles to receiving refunds and disputes about Internet gaming were involved, according to the administration.

Market regulators and consumer councils at district levels citywide are handling the complaints.