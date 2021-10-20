﻿
News / Metro

Several companies fined for false or misleading advertisements

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:29 UTC+8, 2021-10-20       0
Several companies have been fined for false or misleading advertising of their products. Fines ranged in the six and seven figures in yuan.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:29 UTC+8, 2021-10-20       0

Cosmetics retailer Sephora has been fined 400,000 yuan (US$62,695) by the city's market regulators for false advertisement, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

The company was determined to be fabricating the effect of Caudalie Premier CRU on Sephora's online flagship store, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

It claimed "the cream has significant effect after only several days of use, which is most obvious in jawline improvement," which is groundless as well, the administration said.

Caudalie, which was involved in the design of the ad content, was fined 400,000 yuan as well.

Their acts violate China's advertisement laws, the administration said.

The administration exposed 10 cases of false advertisement on Wednesday.

In another case, IKEA China was fined more than 1.7 million yuan.

Lightbox advertising released by the Swedish company at Shanghai's subway stations claimed its GUNRID curtains had an air purification effect.

However, the effect could only be achieved under ideal, very specific experimental conditions, and only certain pollutants were targeted according to its report, the administration discovered.

Also, the real environment in daily life is far from an experimental situation, making the purification effect impossible in practice, according to the administration.

The function was a decisive factor for consumers when they made the purchase, investigators found.

The ads were released at Shanghai's Metro stations and on the e-commerce platform Xiaohongshu, with the advertisement fee totaling 575,000 yuan.

Meanwhile, Freshippo Shanghai was fined 500,000 yuan.

The amount of protein of a rice product sold by the company fell far short of the national standard that earns the tag "rich in protein," according to the administration.

The company also promoted the rice's health and medical treatment functions, which violates advertisement regulations as well, the administration said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     