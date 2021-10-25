Broadway classic newly interpreted by local students

Students from Shanghai Lida University performed "All That Jazz," a newly interpreted act from the classic Broadway musical "Chicago," at the 2021 Jazz It Up Music Festival.

Ten students from Lida's College of Communication showcased dynamic and creative movements in the show choreographed by young dancing artist Bu Zhicheng.

Wang Wen, a marketing official from the festival's organizer, Jazz At Lincoln Center Shanghai, said the young students conveyed the distinctive charm of jazz with their energy and innovation. They hope to have further cooperation and cultural exchange with Shanghai Lida University in the future.

Art education has been rapidly developing in China's colleges in recent years. Diverse cultural and art events in the city have also offered young students many opportunities to showcase their artistic talents and creativity.