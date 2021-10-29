﻿
4 tests in 14-day isolation to people coming from high-risk areas

Quarantining people will receive up to four nucleic acid tests, and health code check will be tightened, authorities say.
Imaginechina

A staffer in protective clothing scans a passenger's ID card at Shanghai Railway Station on October 21.

People coming to Shanghai from high-risk areas will be quarantined for 14 days at designated locations and receive four nucleic acid tests, local government said today.

Those who come from medium-risk areas will be quarantined at their homes for 14 days and are subject to two tests.

Those who directly come from, or have passed through, medium- or high-risk areas must report to their residential community committees or hotels within 12 hours upon arrival.

Check of people's health codes should be intensified.

Residents are urged to avoid non-essential trips to medium- and high-risk areas and overseas places.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
