4 tests in 14-day isolation to people coming from high-risk areas
People coming to Shanghai from high-risk areas will be quarantined for 14 days at designated locations and receive four nucleic acid tests, local government said today.
Those who come from medium-risk areas will be quarantined at their homes for 14 days and are subject to two tests.
Those who directly come from, or have passed through, medium- or high-risk areas must report to their residential community committees or hotels within 12 hours upon arrival.
Check of people's health codes should be intensified.
Residents are urged to avoid non-essential trips to medium- and high-risk areas and overseas places.