﻿
News / Metro

Paying tribute to the early revolutionists

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0
The finals of a competition inviting office workers in Jing'an District to dub classic patriotic films has begun.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0
Paying tribute to the early revolutionists
Ti Gong

Office workers portray early revolutionaries.

The finals of a competition inviting office workers in Jing'an District to dub classic patriotic films has begun.

A total of 24 participants entered the finals held on Friday at the Beizhan Subdistrict. As well as dubbing, they were also required to read original pieces to display their feelings about revolutionary work in early days.

It was the second year for Meng Lingyan to be in the finals.

"It impressed me a lot," she said. "It transported me back to a century ago, and I could experience the stories of these characters. What's more, this year, I had the chance to write something and read it out to pay tribute to early revolutionists."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     