Paying tribute to the early revolutionists

Ti Gong

The finals of a competition inviting office workers in Jing'an District to dub classic patriotic films has begun.

A total of 24 participants entered the finals held on Friday at the Beizhan Subdistrict. As well as dubbing, they were also required to read original pieces to display their feelings about revolutionary work in early days.

It was the second year for Meng Lingyan to be in the finals.

"It impressed me a lot," she said. "It transported me back to a century ago, and I could experience the stories of these characters. What's more, this year, I had the chance to write something and read it out to pay tribute to early revolutionists."