Chill in the air as solar term lidong begins

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai will experience a winter chill on Monday as temperatures are forecast to plummet from a high of 23 degrees Celsius on Sunday to a low of 6 under the impact of a cold front from the north.

The city issued a blue alert for the cold wave on Sunday morning.

Sunday marked the solar term lidong, which means winter begins in China's solar calendar. It was cloudy during the day, with rain at dusk and winds gaining strength.



Next week will be dominated by sunny but cold days in the city, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Burea.

The lowest temperature on Monday will be 6 degrees in the downtown, with it 3 to 4 degrees in the suburbs. The highest will be 10 degrees.

The following days will see the mercury climb during the day, with the highest temperature rising to 20 on Sunday. But the mornings will remain cold with temperatures ranging from 6 to 10 degrees.

