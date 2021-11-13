New technology to benefit rectal cancer patients

The world's first medical center involving in research and practice for patients with rectal cancer was established in Shanghai on Saturday.

The technology developed by the team of Dr Liu Zhongchen from Shanghai 10th People's Hospital is able to help 90 percent of low rectal cancer patients maintain a functioning anus.

If the technology is promoted, it will benefit 30,000 to 40,000 Chinese patients and 200,000 patients globally each year, doctors said.

Rectal cancer is a common malignant tumor, of which low rectal cancer patients account for more than 50 percent. Radical surgery is the currently the most effective treatment. How to keep a functioning anus is a subject of much discussion in the medical field.

A technology called precision functional sphincter-preserving surgery (PPS) can achieve a precise resection of low rectal cancer lesions and the exact suture of the end of the intestine under direct vision.

"We spent 10 years developing and perfecting the technology gradually," Liu said. "The technology can greatly improve patients' life quality and self-esteem. We are also promoting the technology to more hospitals in order to benefit more patients."