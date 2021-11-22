﻿
News / Metro

Traffic congestion warning for dongzhi tomb sweeping

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-22       0
Traffic congestion is forecast in some city areas in December, as people visit cemeteries to pay tribute to their departed ancestors on dongzhi, the Winter Solstice.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-22       0

Traffic congestion is forecast in some areas of the city during some days in December, as people will visit cemeteries to pay tribute to their departed ancestors on the occasion of dongzhi, the Winter Solstice, authorities said on Monday.

Winter Solstice, like Qingming Festival, is a time when Chinese people pay respects to their ancestors.

This year, it falls on December 21, and the sweeping period should start from early December, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

The city's 54 cemeteries and columbariums are expected to receive 1.95 million visits by tomb sweepers, bringing an extra 344,200 vehicles onto city streets.

About 23,000 urns are expected to be interred during the period.

The peak should appear on December 18, 19, 20 and 21, when 1.27 million visits are expected at city cemeteries with the extreme peak estimated on December 21, the day of dongzhi.

A reservation prior to a visit is mandatory for the four peak days and the number of receptions will be kept below 75 percent of the daily maximum capacity of tombs for COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.

Traffic congestion is expected on certain parts of the S2, S4, S5, G50 and G1503 expressways, as well as Huaxia Elevated Road, Zhufeng Highway, Hunan Highway, Jiasong Road N., Yueluo Road, Tanglu Road and Xinsiping Highway.

Cemeteries will host group burials and other commemorative and eco-friendly burial events on non-peak days to relieve pressure.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     