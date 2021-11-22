Traffic congestion warning for dongzhi tomb sweeping

Traffic congestion is forecast in some city areas in December, as people visit cemeteries to pay tribute to their departed ancestors on dongzhi, the Winter Solstice.

Traffic congestion is forecast in some areas of the city during some days in December, as people will visit cemeteries to pay tribute to their departed ancestors on the occasion of dongzhi, the Winter Solstice, authorities said on Monday.

Winter Solstice, like Qingming Festival, is a time when Chinese people pay respects to their ancestors.

This year, it falls on December 21, and the sweeping period should start from early December, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

The city's 54 cemeteries and columbariums are expected to receive 1.95 million visits by tomb sweepers, bringing an extra 344,200 vehicles onto city streets.

About 23,000 urns are expected to be interred during the period.

The peak should appear on December 18, 19, 20 and 21, when 1.27 million visits are expected at city cemeteries with the extreme peak estimated on December 21, the day of dongzhi.

A reservation prior to a visit is mandatory for the four peak days and the number of receptions will be kept below 75 percent of the daily maximum capacity of tombs for COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.

Traffic congestion is expected on certain parts of the S2, S4, S5, G50 and G1503 expressways, as well as Huaxia Elevated Road, Zhufeng Highway, Hunan Highway, Jiasong Road N., Yueluo Road, Tanglu Road and Xinsiping Highway.

Cemeteries will host group burials and other commemorative and eco-friendly burial events on non-peak days to relieve pressure.