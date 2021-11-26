﻿
Millions across China experience heart failure

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:19 UTC+8, 2021-11-26
There are more than 11 million people suffering heart failure in China. The prevalence among those over 70 years old is 10 percent.
There are more than 11 million people suffering heart failure in China. The prevalence among those over 70 years old is 10 percent.

Chronic heart failure has become one of five cardiovascular diseases with the highest mortality rate. The five-year, post-diagnosis survival rate is 50 percent, medical experts said at a lecture marking National Heart Failure Day on Friday.

The online lecture, which aims to regulate the practice of heart diagnosis and treatment, attracted experts from some 40 hospitals across the nation.

Dr Sun Baogui from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital said the clinical capabilities for heart failure have improved in recent years, especially after the promotion of heart failure centers across the nation. Moreover, the re-hospitalization and mortality rates due to heart failure have decreased.

"But there are still relatively high rates of misdiagnosis and missed diagnosis, and a gap between clinical practices and guidelines. There are also challenges due to differences between hospitals in different regions or different levels of hospitals, and a failure to carry out long-term heart rehabilitation and case chasing," Sun said.

"Heart failure is a chronic and progressive disease that requires a comprehensive policy, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and rehabilitation," he added. "Heart failure care needs multidisciplinary and comprehensive management, involving emergency care, surgery, medication, rehabilitation and physical and social support."

﻿
Top ﻿
     