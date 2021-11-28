﻿
News / Metro

Questions about asymptomatic infection case answered

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  13:43 UTC+8, 2021-11-28       0
Shanghai reported one asymptomatic infection case on Saturday who's a close contact of the 3rd confirmed local case on November 25.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  13:43 UTC+8, 2021-11-28       0

Shanghai confirmed one asymptomatic infection case on Saturday who's a close contact of the third confirmed local case on November 25. Here are some questions you may care about the case.

Q1: Why isn't the asymptomatic patient counted as a confirmed case? What is the basis for determining asymptomatic infection?

A: According to the national and Shanghai coronavirus prevention and control standards, an asymptomatic patient has relevant epidemiological history and the coronavirus pathogen test is positive, but shows no fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat and other related clinical manifestations, and the CT image has no features of coronavirus.

The pathogen test of the patient in Shanghai is positive but the person has no clinical manifestations and related CT imaging features which is in accordance with the definition of asymptomatic infection.

Q2: Are the screening measures for asymptomatic infected patients and related places the same as those for confirmed cases? How is the investigation of relevant personnel and places carried out?

A: If asymptomatic infections are found, no medium or high-risk areas will be delimited. Epidemiological investigations need to be carried out in accordance with the prevention and control requirements, focusing on the check and control of activity trajectories, close contacts and other related persons.

The disease control organizations will check places linked to the asymptomatic patients, close contacts and their close contacts, such as the residence, the work place, and the community, buildings and other places, track and carry out necessary nucleic acid testing on relevant personnel. For the close contacts and their close contacts, control measures such as centralized isolation and nucleic acid testing will be implemented to reduce the risk of epidemic transmission.

Q3: After the nucleic acid test results of asymptomatic patients turn negative, do they need to be followed up regularly as confirmed cases?

A: According to relevant rules, after the asymptomatic infections turn negative, they should continue to undergo a 14-day intensive quarantine and health observation and go to the designated medical institutions for re-examinations in the second and fourth weeks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     