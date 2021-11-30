Nuke radiation material detected in imported wooden boards

Nuclear radiation material has been detected in imported wooden boards weighing nearly 200 tons by customs at Shanghai Yangshan Port.

The material was identified as artificial radionuclide caesium-137, which has a half-life period of up to 30.17 years.

It can accumulate in the muscle tissue when it enters the human body and can have a longer-lasting effect on the body, and may increase the risk of cancer and cause chronic impacts on organs, customs officials said.

The material was found in imported Pinus sylvestris wooden boards (199.5 tons), which have been turned back.

Customs officials are reminding enterprises to pay attention to the risks of radioactive contamination when importing and exporting goods.