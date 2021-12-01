Online Shanghai-Taipei City Forum sees signing of 3 MoUs

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum was held on Wednesday, via the Internet, with the two cross-strait cities signing three memorandums of understanding.

Ti Gong

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum was held on Wednesday, via the Internet.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said the forum has become a famous brand for communication across the Taiwan Strait, and this year's theme "New Economy, New Development" demonstrated the good wishes for future life of people from both sides of the strait.

He said Taipei had a lot of advanced concepts that Shanghai can learn from, and Shanghai looked forward to sharing its experiences and enhancing cooperation with Taipei.

"Compatriots on both sides of the strait are Chinese with the same roots, origin and culture. We are a family," Gong noted.

"We will continue to care for Taiwan compatriots, providing convenience for them to study, work, start business and live in Shanghai. We will also support the development of Taiwan-invested enterprises in the city, building a better business environment for them. We hope we can join hands to create a better life and a better future."

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said the forum was a platform for exchanges between the largest cities across the strait and an important channel for maintaining cross-strait relationship.

He said the two cities have been learning from each other via the forum, and promoting mutual trust across the strait.

During the forum, the two cities exchanged experiences in promoting "readable architecture" to make historical buildings more informative for people to learn about their city's history and enhancing urban digital transformation amid the pandemic.

They also signed three memorandums of understanding online. The two cities have so far inked 39 MOUs since the forum was initiated in 2010.