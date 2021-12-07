News / Metro

Shanghai Customs officers seize 250 imported SIM cards

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:20 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0
Some 250 imported SIM cards have been seized in the city by its officers, Shanghai Customs said on Tuesday.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:20 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0
Shanghai Customs officers seize 250 imported SIM cards
Ti Gong

Some of the 250 SIM imported cards seized by Shanghai Customs.

Shanghai Customs officers seize 250 imported SIM cards
Ti Gong

The SIM cards are posted in different parcels and were seized by Shanghai Customs officers separately.

Some 250 imported SIM cards have been seized in the city, Shanghai Customs said on Tuesday.

The cards were found by customs officers when inspecting six batches of abnormal imported items on separate occasions, through the X-ray machine.

Among these, three batches were posted to the same person, officers said.

The cards have been withheld by local customs officers for further disposal as they believe the number of such cards was way beyond one person's usage need.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     