Shanghai Customs officers seize 250 imported SIM cards

Some 250 imported SIM cards have been seized in the city, Shanghai Customs said on Tuesday.

The cards were found by customs officers when inspecting six batches of abnormal imported items on separate occasions, through the X-ray machine.

Among these, three batches were posted to the same person, officers said.

The cards have been withheld by local customs officers for further disposal as they believe the number of such cards was way beyond one person's usage need.