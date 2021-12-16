218.6 grams of ivory seized at Yangshan Port

A total of 218.6 grams of smuggled ivory was seized by Shanghai Customs at Yangshan Port recently, said officers, who found it in a batch of old pianos imported from Europe.

Ti Gong

A total of 218.6 grams of smuggled ivory was seized by Shanghai Customs at Yangshan Port recently, officers said on Thursday.

The ivory was found in a batch of old pianos imported from Europe. Some of the piano keys had obvious bone texture and yellowing, according to a customs officer.

It is the third time that the city's customs have seized smuggled ivory products at Yangshan Port this year.

Customs officers reminded that other than those with certificates issued by the National Endangered Species Import and Export Administration, any trade or mailing of endangered species and related products is against the law.