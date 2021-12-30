Women's science roles boosted by new association

Group forged to support local female scientists' development following new measures to create a friendlier environment for them.

Shanghai has set up an association for female science and technology workers in latest efforts to promote women's roles in the science community.

The association will bring local female scientists closer together and support their development, according to Shanghai Women's Federation.

Earlier this month, the city rolled out 12 measures to create a friendly environment for female scientists.

The measures value women's participation in decision-making in the fields of science and technology, specify a ratio of no less than 25 percent of female judges in scientific awards panels, innovation projects, and more.