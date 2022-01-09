News / Metro

Safety first as city cancels winter school camps amid Tianjin outbreak

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:10 UTC+8, 2022-01-09       0
Winter camps for Shanghai primary school children which were scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 16 have been cancelled.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:10 UTC+8, 2022-01-09       0

Winter camps for Shanghai primary school children, which were scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 16, have been cancelled.

Youth League Shanghai, the organizer of the camps, announced the decision on Sunday and said it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The camps were supposed to be have been held at dozens of locations around the city and attended by children every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon during the winter school holiday.

The camps, similar to popular ones held by the same organization for years in summer, addressed the needs of the city's working parents for third parties to take care of their children.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin involves several patients working or attending a child care facility.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     