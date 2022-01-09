News / Metro

Nail with star shaped head removed from 3-year-old's skull

  14:42 UTC+8, 2022-01-09
Doctors from Shanghai Children's Hospital have successfully removed a nail with a star shaped head from the skull of a 3-year-old girl.
The accident happened after the child fell while playing with another child at home on Thursday.

The nail stuck into the skull to a depth of 1.3 centimeters, causing a skull fracture and bleeding, but hardly injuring the functional brain area.

Doctors conducted a 5-hour surgery to remove the nail, while protecting the brain. The girl is in a stable condition, and is recovering well, the hospital said on Sunday.

Experts said children can suffer complications to the nervous system after such injuries.

Safety education is extremely important, and parents also should reduce risk factors at home, doctors added.

The star-shaped nail.

Ti Gong

The nail enters the skull to a depth of 1.3 centimeters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
