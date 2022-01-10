News / Metro

Shanghai police vow to serve the people better on their day

Chen Huizhi
Zhu Yuting
Chen Huizhi Zhu Yuting
  19:27 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0
Shanghai police celebrate the second Chinese People's Police Day on Monday.
Chen Huizhi
Zhu Yuting
Chen Huizhi Zhu Yuting
  19:27 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0
Edited by Chen Jie. Subtitles by Chen Huizhi.
Shanghai police vow to serve the people better on their day
Ti Gong

A national flag of China and a police flag are flown over Huangpu River on Monday to mark the Chinese People's Police Day.

Flying their flag and retaking their oath of entering the police force, Shanghai police celebrated the second Chinese People's Police Day yesterday.

The police reviewed their work in the past year and said they have been both smarter and more efficient in keeping Shanghai residents safe.

"Our goal is to make Shanghai a world-class safe city with highly effective police work," said Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

The number of criminal cases reported in the city last year fell 19.9 percent from the previous year.

For the seventh year in a row, all murders reported last year were solved, and for the fourth year in a row, all robberies were solved before the end of the year.

Over 96 percent of burglaries reported last year were solved.

Last year, police solved 13.4 percent more Internet and telecom fraud cases, and the number of suspects caught in those cases more than doubled from the previous year, with about 960 million yuan (US$150 million) of loss prevented or recovered for residents, police said.

The number of deaths in traffic accidents last year was down 13.7 percent from the previous year, and the number of traffic accidents caused by right-turning trucks was down 57.9 percent after all trucks were required to pause when making right turns.

The number of fire cases caused by e-bikes, which often result from overcharging of the batteries or using wires to charge the bikes at home, was down 9.2 percent last year, as more and more e-bike parking and charging spots were constructed at residential complexes and surveillance cameras which can automatically detect e-bikes in elevators started to be installed, police said.

E-bikes are banned from residential buildings around the city.

Third-party surveys show that Shanghai residents have felt safer and safer and got more and more satisfied with the work of the local police in the past nine years, Shanghai police said.

Shanghai police vow to serve the people better on their day
Ti Gong

Representatives of police officers retake their oath they took when they entered the police force on a ceremony held at Shanghai Public Security Bureau on Monday.

Shanghai police vow to serve the people better on their day
Ti Gong

Representatives of police officers retake their oath they took when they entered the police force on a ceremony held at Shanghai Public Security Bureau on Monday.

The Chinese People's Police Day falls on January 10 because 110 is the national police call. Traditionally, police hold various open-door and community activities for the residents on this day.

Reviewing the oath, presenting police skills as well as showing the theme MV were the ways that police officers working in prisons, juvenile reformatory as well as drug rehabilitation centers celebrated their day on Monday, according to Shanghai Justice Bureau.

As highlights, during the event police officers from prisons and drug rehabilitation centers gave a baton, shield, guns and explosives performance, showing how they use their skills in daily training to imitate hunting and arresting criminals.

Shanghai police vow to serve the people better on their day
Ti Gong

Police officers from prisons and drug rehabilitation center show how they use batons and shield in daily work on a Monday event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     