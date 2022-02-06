Expect rain and sleet after Spring Festival break

Shanghai can expect rain from the first work day after the Spring Festival holiday, the city's meteorological bureau said on Sunday.

Rain and sleet will arrive tonight, and the low temperature is forecast to be around 2 degrees Celsius in the downtown and touch zero degrees in some suburban areas on Monday morning.

Tuesday will be cloudy, but showers are forecast to affect some areas of the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

Because of the sleet, the mercury is forecast to see a drop on Monday to between 2 and 4 degrees, however, it will increase from Tuesday, ranging between 4 to 10 degrees for the rest of the week.

The last day of the weeklong holiday will be a comfortable winter day with sunshine and breezes.

Also, the air quality for the week will be good to excellent.