Plenary meeting for 46th WorldSkills Competition held in Beijing
15:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-02 0
The lead group for the 46th WorldSkills Competition recently held its first plenary meeting in Beijing. Meeting participants listened to a report on event preparations and discussed subsequent work plans.
The group stressed the importance of organizing an innovative WorldSkills Competition with extensive influence.
