International shingles awareness campaign kicks off

  17:06 UTC+8, 2022-03-02
An international campaign to promote shingles awareness kicked off this week in 13 countries and regions, including China, to boost early prevention, reduce incidences and improve overall public health.

Shingles is caused by the varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. It is an infectious disease that normally strikes people 50 and older. Almost every Chinese person in that age bracket has an inactive form of the virus that has the potential to become active.

About 1.56 million Chinese people over the age of 50 develop the disease every year. Singles can cause serious pain, seriously impacting one's quality of life.

Given China's burgeoning elderly population, the incidence of shingles in the future will rise, doctors predict. Moreover, only 7 percent of people realize they have the virus in their bodies, according to research conducted in several countries.

"The older the age, the more serious the condition and the slower the recovery. Timely treatment is very important.," said Dr Liu Xiaohong of Peking Union Medical College Hospital. "Many elderly people have underlying diseases like hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and pain caused by shingles can lead to increased levels of pain and more serious complications."

"Since about one-third of the population has the virus in their bodies, prevention is important. Vaccination for people age 50 and older is an effective measure, which most people aren't aware of," she said. "This campaign is designed to educate the public about the disease."

Medical experts said grassroots medical facilities can play an important role in shingles prevention and control via health education. During the campaign, 10 Chinese cities will offer consultations and shingles vaccination programs in neighborhood health centers.

Editor: Cai Wenjun
