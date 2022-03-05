News / Metro

Long-distance medical direction assists complex in utero surgery

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:18 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
Thanks to 5G technology, experts in Shanghai were able to direct a complicated in utero surgery taking place in Fujian Province more than 770 kilometers away.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:18 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0

Thanks to 5G technology, experts in Shanghai were able to direct a complicated in utero surgery taking place in Fujian Province more than 770 kilometers away.

Dr Sun Luming from Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital gave real-time guidance to doctors performing surgery on a woman pregnant with a pair of twins at 19 weeks.

Checks had found one of the twins had a rare complication, as it had no heart, or its heart has no function, so all blood circulation depended on the other fetus.

The incidence is one in every 35,000 pregnancies, and 1 percent in monozygotic twins.

If not corrected before delivery, more than half of the healthy children will die during the perinatal period, Sun said.

"So the disease is a critical and serious problem for fetuses," she said.

The in utero surgery is to block the blood supply between the two fetuses in order to improve the survival of the healthy child to 80 to 90 percent.

Since such complications are rare and complicated, most patients usually travel to leading hospitals in big cities for treatment. Local hospitals will also invite top experts like Sun to attend.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fujian hospital, which is in cooperation with Shanghai First, carried out a long-distance, real-time operation under the direction of Sun.

"It was first time that our hospital conducted such a surgery," said Dr Lin Na from Fujian Maternity and Child Care Hospital and chief surgeon of the operation. "The real-time direction from Sun gave confidence to both medical staff and the patient."

Sun said the adoption of new technologies like 5G and AI offers more opportunities of innovative methods of medical service.

"The online diagnosis system we used previously was not very clear and not real time, which impacted us to give precise directions during the process," Sun said.

"The telecommunication this time is very clear, without any delay. It is just like I am inside the operation room. Through such platforms, we will be able to carry out more long-distance surgical direction in the future."

Long-distance medical direction assists complex in utero surgery

The complicated surgery in Fujian Province receives direction from Dr Sun Luming from Shanghai Maternity and Infant Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     