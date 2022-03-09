News / Metro

Radiation treatment system a first in eastern China

The system at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital provides comprehensive treatment – surgery, chemotherapy and radiation – for precise diagnoses and treatments.
Targeting common female tumors like breast, cervical and endometrial cancer, Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital has become the first maternity hospital in eastern China with a full radiation-treatment system.

The system provides comprehensive treatment – surgery, chemotherapy and radiation – for precise diagnoses and treatments, the hospital said.

"As a hospital focusing on gynecology and obstetrics, we are more professional in terms of medical services we provide for female patients through a combination of clinical, imaging, pathological, nutritional and psychological instruction, ensuring they receive in-time, proper and regular treatments for long-term survival," said Dr Wang Yu, president of the hospital.

First Maternity places a premium on psychological counselling for patients, many of whom suffer from severe depression and anxiety after being diagnosed with cancer.

"We ensure all patients receive direction and guidance from doctors and nurses during each step of their treatments," said Dr Hu Qunchao, vice director of the hospital's radiology department.

Ti Gong

Nurses decorate the radiation center at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital on Tuesday to celebrate International Women's Day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
