Shanghai's big data center offers health code questions and answers

From 6pm on Friday, residents in Shanghai who have no PCR test records since March 16 have seen their health codes turn yellow. People with the yellow health code will be restricted from entering many sites and using a number of services.

Regarding some frequently asked issues, Shanghai's big data center offers the following answers.

Q: Which time shall prevail? The time swab samples were collected or results were announced? Does the PCR test done on March 16 count?

A: People who had their swab samples collected on and after March 16 will have green health codes. But for those who were included in the key screening areas, they must have PCR test results after March 21.

Q: I received PCR test which was organized by my residential compound before March 16. Does it count? Will my health code turn yellow? What about infants, disabled people, seniors and other people with difficulties?



A: Some residential compounds organized screening on March 14 or 15. The results count and health codes of residents living in those compounds won't change to yellow. As for other people with special difficulties, disease control and prevention authorities in each district will investigate and propose a name list. Those who are on the list won't see their health codes turn yellow.

Q: I have been in other provinces and cities since March 16. Does my test taken in other places count?

A: Yes, it counts, as long as the result is available on government's online platform.

Q: What about people in special industries who are in centralized quarantine management?

A: The industry regulator should provide a name list and those on the list won't see their codes change color.

Q: What if my health code is yellow and I am not allowed to enter a PCR test site?

A: Townships or residential communities should arrange tests for those people.