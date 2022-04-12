News / Metro

Local hospitals tag team to save life of newborn

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:19 UTC+8, 2022-04-12       0
The boy, who was born with congenital heart disease last Thursday and underwent surgery the next day, is in stable condition and recovering well.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:19 UTC+8, 2022-04-12       0

A joint effort by two local hospitals saved the life of a newborn baby with serious congenital heart disease.

The boy, who was born last Thursday and underwent surgery the next day, is in stable condition and recovering well, doctors said.

The baby's parents went to Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital after a prenatal check in their hometown detected congenital heart disease in the fetus. They consulted Dr Sun Luming for a precise diagnosis and consultation.

Sun and her team provided a clear diagnosis that the fetus had a serious case of congenital heart disease. After a group diagnosis by experts from the maternity hospital and Shanghai Children's Medical Center, doctors determined the baby would have a good chance of surviving and a normal life with timely surgery.

A routine patient transfer was complicated by the COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. However, the two hospitals overcame obstacles and successfully transferred the baby.

Soon after the baby was delivered, he was transferred to Shanghai Children's Medical Center for surgery.

"It was a very difficult and troublesome process to ensure the baby's safety and health. Though it is difficult for us during the lockdown, we are trying our best to help and treat every patient," said Sun.

Local hospitals tag team to save life of newborn
Ti Gong

The newborn baby is transferred to Shanghai Children's Medical Center soon after being delivered.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     