Local hospitals tag team to save life of newborn

A joint effort by two local hospitals saved the life of a newborn baby with serious congenital heart disease.

The boy, who was born last Thursday and underwent surgery the next day, is in stable condition and recovering well, doctors said.

The baby's parents went to Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital after a prenatal check in their hometown detected congenital heart disease in the fetus. They consulted Dr Sun Luming for a precise diagnosis and consultation.

Sun and her team provided a clear diagnosis that the fetus had a serious case of congenital heart disease. After a group diagnosis by experts from the maternity hospital and Shanghai Children's Medical Center, doctors determined the baby would have a good chance of surviving and a normal life with timely surgery.

A routine patient transfer was complicated by the COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. However, the two hospitals overcame obstacles and successfully transferred the baby.



Soon after the baby was delivered, he was transferred to Shanghai Children's Medical Center for surgery.



"It was a very difficult and troublesome process to ensure the baby's safety and health. Though it is difficult for us during the lockdown, we are trying our best to help and treat every patient," said Sun.