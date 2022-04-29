News / Metro

How the city's daily infection numbers are calculated

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:48 UTC+8, 2022-05-01       0
There are two main categories for Shanghai's locally-transmitted daily COVID-19 infection cases – confirmed cases (those with symptoms) and asymptomatic cases.
Imaginechina

Residents line up to receive PCR testing at a community in the Pudong New Area.

Local infections also have three components.

The first are people who test positive during "quarantined management and control."

They mainly include those under central and home quarantines, residents of locked-down areas and sites under closed management as well as close contacts of confirmed cases.

The second part includes former asymptomatic cases that show symptoms such as fever or cough later. They are recounted as confirmed cases.

So this group has actually been counted twice – first when they test positive but remain asymptomatic, and second when they show symptoms and become confirmed cases.

The third are people who test positive during the "screening of high-risk groups." They include people living in controlled and precautionary areas, people who go to fever clinics themselves and people who complete PCR tests themselves.

The number of this group is the key barometer of community transmission and the city's pandemic trend, because the other two groups of people have already been under quarantine and will not infect others when they test positive.

