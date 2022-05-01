News / Metro

Market regulators clamp down on price gouging

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:28 UTC+8, 2022-05-01       0
Shanghai's market regulators had busted 402 cases involving pricing violations as of Saturday since the COVID-19 resurgence.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:28 UTC+8, 2022-05-01       0
Market regulators clamp down on price gouging

Officials undertake an investigation.

Shanghai's market regulators had busted 402 cases involving pricing violations as of Saturday since the COVID-19 resurgence, authorities revealed on Sunday.

Among these cases, 62 percent came from residents' complaints and tip-offs, and 13 percent from cyberspace monitoring and patrols, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Some businesses came up with the idea of profiteering from the pandemic in late March after the supply chain and delivery of goods were affected, officials said.

A number of notifications have been released by authorities since then to curb the trend. Consumers are reminded to be vigilant over the practices, covering goods such as rice, meat, vegetables and milk that are closely linked with people's livelihood.

In total, 63 cases were deemed as price gouging. The price gap of procurement and sales for quite a number of businesses exceeded 100 percent, with the highest 486 percent, according to the administration.

Extra charges, failure to mark prices clearly and untransparent product information accounted for 80 percent.

A few businesses were found tricking consumers into deals via fake and misleading pricing.

Some businesses used the stunt such as "organic food" to lure consumers into buying so-called "high-quality" goods, and some gouged prices by significantly raising delivery fees, officials said.

Authorities hold "zero-tolerance" attitude to such acts and imposed hefty or maximum fines based on pricing regulations over these violations, the administration noted.

For a few cases leading to severe social impact, businesses have been suspended from operation for rectification.

In these cases, consumers have had extra payment returned.

As an increasing number of businesses and companies are resuming operation, the administration said charges for products and services related to business resumption, such as nucleic acid testing and disinfection, will be a priority.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     