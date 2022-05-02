Elderly person mistakenly put in body bag while still alive

Civil affairs authorities in Putuo District are investigating a senior home in the district for transferring a "dead" elderly citizen who was actually alive to a funeral parlor.

According to a vlog shot on Sunday afternoon, the senior had already been placed inside a body bag, but an employee of the funeral parlor discovered the "deceased" was moving and still alive while moving the bag.

Staffers opened the bag and raised the cloth covering the face of the senior for confirmation and found the senior, whose gender was not released, was still breathing.

The elderly has been transferred to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Putuo District Civil Affairs Bureau, which confirmed the incident.

The bureau said the Xinchangzheng Senior Home is under investigation over the incident.