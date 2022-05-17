Streets to be decked up by the time lockdown is lifted

When normalcy returns and the lockdown is removed, greenery authorities will plant a variety of shrubs and seasonal flowers in public spaces.

When life returns to normal in Shanghai in a few weeks, residents will be greeted by a richly colored carpet of blossoms.

Gardeners are working to control the spread of catkins as part of the citywide landscaping work to prepare for the lockdown to end. They will then plant a variety of shrubs and seasonal flowers in public places.



Colorful blossoms such as hydrangea and coleus will burst into a kaleidoscope of colors on roadside flowerbeds in the downtown Jing'an District, and herbaceous flowers such as maidenhair and garden balsam will decorate wide greeneries.



In addition, special flower landscapes will be displayed in nine of the district's parks, including Jing'an Park and Jing'an Sculpture Park. They have increased the frequency of overall disinfection and posted notices on pandemic control and prevention rules, as well as health and venue code scanning, in preparation for reopening.



