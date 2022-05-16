News / Metro

China-made very large ethane carrier delivered in Shanghai

Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2022-05-16       0
A China-made very large ethane carrier (VLEC) with a capacity of 99,000 cubic meters was delivered in Shanghai on Monday, its manufacturer said.
Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2022-05-16       0
China-made very large ethane carrier delivered in Shanghai

A China-made very large ethane carrier (VLEC) with a capacity of 99,000 cubic meters is delivered in Shanghai on Monday, said its manufacturer, Jiangnan Shipyard under the China State Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

A China-made very large ethane carrier (VLEC) with a capacity of 99,000 cubic meters was delivered in Shanghai on Monday, its manufacturer said.

The VLEC was manufactured by Jiangnan Shipyard under the China State Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. It is part of the Panda series of Jiangnan, featuring a length of 230 meters, a width of 36.6 meters, and a draft of 22.5 meters.

Shanghai-based Jiangnan Shipyard started resuming operations in late April, promoting workers returning and ensuring the timely delivery of its ship products amid COVID-19.

The VLEC was the first ship delivered by the Changxing shipbuilding base amid the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai. It signified a significant achievement of the city's efforts to advance the resumption of work and production on the premise of effective epidemic containment, said Li Zheng, Party chief of Shanghai's Chongming District.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     