China-made very large ethane carrier delivered in Shanghai

A China-made very large ethane carrier (VLEC) with a capacity of 99,000 cubic meters was delivered in Shanghai on Monday, its manufacturer said.

The VLEC was manufactured by Jiangnan Shipyard under the China State Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. It is part of the Panda series of Jiangnan, featuring a length of 230 meters, a width of 36.6 meters, and a draft of 22.5 meters.

Shanghai-based Jiangnan Shipyard started resuming operations in late April, promoting workers returning and ensuring the timely delivery of its ship products amid COVID-19.

The VLEC was the first ship delivered by the Changxing shipbuilding base amid the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai. It signified a significant achievement of the city's efforts to advance the resumption of work and production on the premise of effective epidemic containment, said Li Zheng, Party chief of Shanghai's Chongming District.