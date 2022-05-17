Police crack down on train ticket scalpers

Six suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly grabbing train tickets on the Internet for people with high surcharges, as travel demand surges.

Six suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly scalping train tickets, Shanghai railway police said on Tuesday.

They allegedly charged money for grabbing train tickets on the Internet with computer software for travelers departing Shanghai.

Among the suspects, a 39-year-old man surnamed Fu and a 40-year-old woman surnamed Wei were caught last Friday.

Fu allegedly sold two tickets with a surcharge of 2,200 yuan (US$326), while Wei allegedly sold seven tickets with a surcharge of 3,500 yuan.

The railway police said the suspects took advantage of the increasing demand for travel as lockdown controls ease.

Police warn people not to buy tickets through unofficial channels so as to avoid fraud or the leak of personal information.