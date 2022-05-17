News / Metro

Police crack down on train ticket scalpers

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0
Six suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly grabbing train tickets on the Internet for people with high surcharges, as travel demand surges.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0

Six suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly scalping train tickets, Shanghai railway police said on Tuesday.

They allegedly charged money for grabbing train tickets on the Internet with computer software for travelers departing Shanghai.

Among the suspects, a 39-year-old man surnamed Fu and a 40-year-old woman surnamed Wei were caught last Friday.

Fu allegedly sold two tickets with a surcharge of 2,200 yuan (US$326), while Wei allegedly sold seven tickets with a surcharge of 3,500 yuan.

The railway police said the suspects took advantage of the increasing demand for travel as lockdown controls ease.

Police warn people not to buy tickets through unofficial channels so as to avoid fraud or the leak of personal information.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     