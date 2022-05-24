Mission completed: 691 medics return to east China's Anhui from Shanghai

The last group of 691 medics returned from Shanghai to Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on Monday after they finished their mission in the metropolis.

The last group of 691 medics returned from Shanghai to Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on Monday after they finished their mission in the metropolis.

In a period of 53 days, medics from Anhui provided treatment to a total of 10,303 patients infected with COVID-19, according to the provincial health commission.

"We have received more than 100 thank-you letters from people of all ages, including English letters from foreigners," said Wang Tianping, deputy leader of the Anhui medical team to Shanghai.

A total of 5,582 medics had been sent from Anhui to Shanghai to help fight the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Shanghai reported 58 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 422 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.