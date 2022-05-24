Private cars hit the road in outskirt districts

Private vehicles will be allowed to hit the road in Shanghai's outlying Jinshan District from Wednesday.

Imaginechina

Private vehicles will be allowed back on the roads in Shanghai's outlying Jinshan District from Wednesday.

As the COVID-19 situation is stable and under control in the district, Jinshan will allow private cars to drive in the district, said Cao Jie, deputy director of Jinshan. It has reported zero COVID-19 infections for three consecutive days.

The district lifted the ban on private cars for medical purposes from May 4 and allowed them to drive within their towns from May 15, said Cao.

Shanghai restored the operations for the first batch of four Metro lines and over 270 bus lines across the city from Sunday.

However, an e-pass is required for private vehicles to hit the road in downtown areas. The city's traffic police said only vehicles for COVID-19 prevention, daily supply transportation, city operation, emergency response and medical services are allowed on the road.

Imaginechina

All public bus lines in Jinshan will also be restored from Wednesday as the pressure test for the full open up across the city.

The number of local infections dropped 14 percent to 480 on Monday, the first time the daily number was under 500 since the city's phased lock down in late March.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,473 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after making a full recovery on Monday.

Discharged patients must undergo a week-long home quarantine and receive a PCR test on the seventh day, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai Health Commission. Designated cars should be arranged to take them to receive the PCR test at local public hospitals or the medical staff will collect the samples on the door.

They should not take part in the community PCR screening within three months after being discharged, Zhao noted.