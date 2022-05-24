News / Metro

Private cars hit the road in outskirt districts

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:27 UTC+8, 2022-05-24       0
Private vehicles will be allowed to hit the road in Shanghai's outlying Jinshan District from Wednesday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:27 UTC+8, 2022-05-24       0
Private cars hit the road in outskirt districts
Imaginechina

More motorcycles and vehicles hit the roads in Xujiahui.

Private vehicles will be allowed back on the roads in Shanghai's outlying Jinshan District from Wednesday.

As the COVID-19 situation is stable and under control in the district, Jinshan will allow private cars to drive in the district, said Cao Jie, deputy director of Jinshan. It has reported zero COVID-19 infections for three consecutive days.

The district lifted the ban on private cars for medical purposes from May 4 and allowed them to drive within their towns from May 15, said Cao.

Shanghai restored the operations for the first batch of four Metro lines and over 270 bus lines across the city from Sunday.

However, an e-pass is required for private vehicles to hit the road in downtown areas. The city's traffic police said only vehicles for COVID-19 prevention, daily supply transportation, city operation, emergency response and medical services are allowed on the road.

Private cars hit the road in outskirt districts
Imaginechina

back on bikes

All public bus lines in Jinshan will also be restored from Wednesday as the pressure test for the full open up across the city.

The number of local infections dropped 14 percent to 480 on Monday, the first time the daily number was under 500 since the city's phased lock down in late March.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,473 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after making a full recovery on Monday.

Discharged patients must undergo a week-long home quarantine and receive a PCR test on the seventh day, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai Health Commission. Designated cars should be arranged to take them to receive the PCR test at local public hospitals or the medical staff will collect the samples on the door.

They should not take part in the community PCR screening within three months after being discharged, Zhao noted.

Private cars hit the road in outskirt districts
Imaginechina

Traffic police conduct inspections.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Jinshan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     