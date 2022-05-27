Shanghai emerges from lockdown as pandemic ebbs
16:16 UTC+8, 2022-05-27 0
Shanghai Daily captures the scenes as life slowly returns to once deserted streets.
Restrictions relaxed, roadblocks were removed, makeshift hospitals closed as Shanghai edges out of lockdown with the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
