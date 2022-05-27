News / Metro

Expired ingredients land cafe in hot water

  17:32 UTC+8, 2022-05-27
Regulator launches investigation after out-of-date herbs and juices were found on site at reopened premises.
Ti Gong

Officials inspect food ingredients in the kitchen of People Cafe in Jing'an District.

A cafe in downtown Jing'an District is under investigation after expired ingredients were found on site, the city's market regulator said on Friday.

During an inspection at People Cafe on Guangfu Road on May 23, officials with Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation found a pack of expired parsley flakes and a bottle of expired cranberry juice on the shelves.

Both had been opened, with the former expired on March 3 and the latter out of date on March 25. Also, a bottle of fruit beverage concentrate had been opened and expired on April 19.

China's food safety law mandates that expired food materials should be cleared in a timely manner by catering businesses.

The cafe had reopened and all the food materials were not yet used, investigators said.

The act allegedly violated China's food safety law and an investigation is underway, according to Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Ti Gong

Expired food ingredients found at People Cafe on Guangfu Road in Jing'an District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
