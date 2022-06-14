COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 confirmed cases, 14 local asymptomatic infections

Among them, only one asymptomatic infection was detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

The city reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 14 local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and one imported asymptomatic infection on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

3 confirmed cases

All the three patients tested positive during central quarantine.



No fatalities were reported.



Local asymptomatic infections

The first 13 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was detected in the screening of high-risk groups.



Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 5.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 10 via Finland.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while their close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 11.

The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 40 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 23 confirmed patients and 231 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 13, of all the 58,076 local confirmed cases, 57,333 have been discharged upon recovery and 155 are still hospitalized, including five severe cases and eight critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,646 imported cases, 4,622 have been discharged upon recovery and 24 are still hospitalized.