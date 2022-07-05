News / Metro

Another heat alert, and more scorchers ahead

﻿ Zhu Yuting
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Zhu Yuting Cai Wenjun
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0
The city saw its second heat alert of the week on Tuesday and residents are bracing for 10 more days of high temperatures.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Zhu Yuting Cai Wenjun
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0
Another heat alert, and more scorchers ahead
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Women use umbrella to protect themselves from scorching sunshine in Shanghai landmark Lujiazui. area.

Another heat alert, and more scorchers ahead
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People use hands to cover the face to avoid sun sizzling.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued its second heat alert this week on Tuesday, and the city is bracing for more dog days for the rest of the week.

The sizzling weather triggered a yellow alert, the lowest level, at 11:23am, and was later upgraded to an orange alert at 2:57pm, with the temperature hitting 37 degrees Celsius.

The city has seen six high-temperature days with the mercury topping 35 degrees since summer arrived on May 30.

There are more scorching days ahead over the next 10 days, including during the gaokao, the college entrance exam, which runs from Thursday to Saturday. The highs are forecast to hit 36 degrees during the three days of gaokao, and the lows will be around 29.

With the arrival of hot and humid days in summer, local health authorities warn about the risk of mosquito-born diseases like dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis and hemorrhagic fever and announced the kick-off an anti-mosquito campaign.

The campaign will run through September, targeting key areas like old residential complexes, senior homes, greenlands and squares where residents are likely to gather.

Another heat alert, and more scorchers ahead
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pedestrians walk with umbrella in hot Tuesday.

Another heat alert, and more scorchers ahead
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl wears hat and sunglasses on the sweltering day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     