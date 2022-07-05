Another heat alert, and more scorchers ahead

The city saw its second heat alert of the week on Tuesday and residents are bracing for 10 more days of high temperatures.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued its second heat alert this week on Tuesday, and the city is bracing for more dog days for the rest of the week.

The sizzling weather triggered a yellow alert, the lowest level, at 11:23am, and was later upgraded to an orange alert at 2:57pm, with the temperature hitting 37 degrees Celsius.



The city has seen six high-temperature days with the mercury topping 35 degrees since summer arrived on May 30.

There are more scorching days ahead over the next 10 days, including during the gaokao, the college entrance exam, which runs from Thursday to Saturday. The highs are forecast to hit 36 degrees during the three days of gaokao, and the lows will be around 29.

With the arrival of hot and humid days in summer, local health authorities warn about the risk of mosquito-born diseases like dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis and hemorrhagic fever and announced the kick-off an anti-mosquito campaign.

The campaign will run through September, targeting key areas like old residential complexes, senior homes, greenlands and squares where residents are likely to gather.

