Scorching heat to continue, with some showers

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:04 UTC+8, 2022-07-23
Shanghai was hit by extreme heat again on Saturday, when this year's 12th solar term, dashu, or Great Heat, fell.
Guo Yilun / Ti Gong

Outdoor sports lovers play frisbee under a clear blue sky on a scorching Saturday in Shanghai's Baoshan District.

Shanghai was hit by extreme heat again on Saturday, when this year's 12th solar term, dashu, or Great Heat, fell.

The term in the Chinese calendar indicates the hottest period of the year.

Shanghai's average temperature at dashu in a usual year is 30.2 degrees Celsius, according to local weather authorities.

Saturday's average high reached 39.4 degrees in the afternoon. It is this year's 21st high-temperature day, with highest temperature topping 35 degrees.

The high is predicted to drop to around 35 degrees on Sunday, when the lows will be around 29 degrees. It will be cloudy, and some parts of the city are expected to be hit by showers or thunderstorms.

However, sunny and hot weather is predicted to come back on Wednesday with the mercury fluctuating between 28 and 38 degrees.

Guo Yilun / Ti Gong

Football can still be fun in the heat.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
