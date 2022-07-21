Livestreaming operators in Shanghai face stiff fines for breaking rules

Commercial livestreaming operators who fail to indicate the actual sellers of products or services they promote shall face stiff fines, according to a revised law in Shanghai.

Commercial livestreaming operators in Shanghai who fail to indicate the actual sellers of products or services promoted on their sites shall face stiff fines, according to the city's revised consumer right protection regulations.

The standing committee of the Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, passed the revised regulations on Thursday which contain a number of new stipulations regulating the online shopping business.

It may be recalled that China's Supreme People's Court, in a judicial explanation from March, told courts to support claims of consumers whose rights are infringed by commercial livestreaming operators, who fail to provide proof of indicating the actual sellers in a way that is discernible enough to consumers.

According to the revised regulations in Shanghai, livestreaming operators who fail to live up to their obligations in this regard could be fined up to 500,000 yuan (US$73,900).

The revised regulations will take effect from August 1.