Shanghai's fuel prices fell on Wednesday, falling between 0.26 yuan (4 US cents) and 0.22 yuan, the local development and reform commission announced.

The No. 92, or the regular, was down to 8.50 yuan per liter; the No. 95, or the plus, was 9.04 yuan per liter; while the No. Zero diesel was now 8.21 yuan per liter.

Residents can save about 12 yuan by filling up a car tank, the commission said.