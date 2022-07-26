News / Metro

Baoshan, the new focus of Shanghai's COVID-19 resurgence

Cargo truck drivers and delivery staff are among the new COVID-19 infections detected in Shanghai's northern suburban district of Baoshan in the last three days.
Continuous polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening is being conducted across Shanghai to contain the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

Cargo truck drivers and delivery staff, whose services are closely linked to residents' daily life, are among the many new COVID-19 infections detected in Shanghai's north Baoshan District in the last three days, the district government said on Tuesday.

Baoshan has been severely affected since its first COVID-19 positive case of the latest resurgence was detected on July 4, according to Meng Qingyuan, deputy director of the suburban district.

"Since then, multiple transmission chains have been traced within the district, including the remaining one related to the logistic and delivery sectors," he told the city's COVID-19 press briefing.

The district has designated six medium-risk blocks in four towns and subdistricts – Yuepu, Gucun, Yanghang and Zhangmiao – where the infected truck drivers or delivery staff had been to.

Industry associations have urged warehouse and logistic firms in Baoshan to conduct "closed-loop" management of their staff, who must have a 24-hour polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report to leave or enter the workplaces, Meng said.

Companies, supermarkets and malls within the medium-risk areas are subject to a week-long lockdown. The risky groups are under PCR screening and no positive case has been detected so far.

Meng believed that such lockdown and control measures are expected to achieve zero infections in the district soon.

A wide range of screening and control measures have been launched in Baoshan over the weekend to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Three infections from a quarantine site in the district have been confirmed as the highly-contagious Omicron BA.5 sub-variant.

Every resident is subject to three-day nucleic acid testing from Sunday. The Baoshan government has asked residents to reduce dining at restaurants or gathering in public places. Some eateries, cinemas and enclosed venues have been closed temporarily.

An asymptomatic community infection was reported in the district on Tuesday. The 38-year-old lives in Luojing Town and had been to places such as office buildings and restaurants in the last two weeks.

A restaurant in Baoshan District was put under lockdown on Tuesday.

﻿
