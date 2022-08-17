COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local asymptomatic infections, 10 imported patients

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and five asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported four local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

4 local asymptomatic infections

All the four infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a German who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10 from Germany.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 11 from Japan.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Russia.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 11 from China's Taiwan.

The fifth and sixth patients, both Japanese, and the seventh patient, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 14 from Japan.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 67 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 12 from the United States.



The second case is an Argentinean who arrived at the local airport on August 14 from Argentina via Germany.

The third case is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 14 from the US.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while eight close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and five asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 16, of all the 157 local confirmed cases, 177 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 675 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,048 imported cases, 4,948 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.